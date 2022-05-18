Tube staff at Euston and Green Park stations have announced plans to strike after allegations of bullying - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Station staff at two Tube stations are planning to go on strike during the Queen's Jubilee long weekend unless action is taken over alleged mismanagement.

Workers based at the Euston and Green Park stations have threatened a 24-hour walkout on Friday, June 3 after alleging years of "intimidation, bullying and unjustified sackings" by a member of management.

Rail union RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch says it has "tried in vain" to get local representatives to be part of a review into dismissals at both stations.

He added: "Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee."

However, he says the strike will be called off if a "just resolution" to the dispute is found.

In response to the allegations, a Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: "We hold our people to high standards and ensure everyone is treated fairly.

"We're aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it.

"We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution."

TfL added that the strike - expected to take place from around 12am to 11.59pm on June 3 - would not affect Tube lines or cause disruption to people's journeys, as it concerns station staff.

It expects to keep both stations open if the strike goes ahead.

An investigation into allegations of bullying is being carried out by TfL.