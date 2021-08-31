Primrose Hill residents' chair urges council to enlarge width restrictions

Published: 5:06 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM August 31, 2021

The chair of a Primrose Hill residents' group has called on the council to enlarge planned road width restrictions.

Francoise Findlay, who heads the Elsworthy Residents Association, urged Camden Council to increase planned restrictions on King Henry’s Road and Elsworthy Road by six inches, so that the total width measured seven feet.

A council spokesperson said it was "continuing to listen to feedback from local residents", and is considering the request.

Earlier this year, plans for a "Safe and Healthy Streets" area around King Henry's Road were met with a mixed reaction.

Local councillors lodged objections to the plan, with Belsize representative Cllr Steve Adams saying he was concerned the proposals for King Henry's Road are a "solution in need of a problem".

After extensive opposition – more than 70 per cent of 1,665 people responding to a public consultation opposed putting barriers in place at three key junctions – council bosses instead recommended width restrictions to prevent HGVs using the roads.

However, Francoise has argued that increasing the proposed restrictions would allow drivers to pass through without damaging their cars and prevent car sensors from "screaming."

She told the Ham&High: "Why can't we all live in peace? I'm not an incompetent driver, but no matter how carefully you drive your sensors scream as you go through restrictions.

"Widening it would still keep HGVs out and would be a lot nicer for us locals."

The chair explained that she didn't think the restrictions were necessary in the first place, and had heard complaints from neighbours who have bigger cars or receive supermarket deliveries.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “Width restrictions were introduced on Church Row to prevent HGV traffic from using the narrow road and causing damage.

"We have recently widened the eastbound restriction to better match the curvature of the road and, while we are confident that emergency vehicles and resident’s vehicles are able to pass through safely in both directions, we are continuing to listen to feedback from local residents including this request, which we are currently considering.”

The call for alteration follows the council's decision to enlarge width restrictions in Hampstead's Church Row, after dozens of vehicles were scratched.

On one day last month, this newspaper counted eight vehicles turning around and five being scratched when trying to pass through the width restrictions, which have now been moved a short distance along the road.