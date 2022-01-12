Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:41 AM January 12, 2022
flipped car finchley

A car in Hamilton Road, East Finchley crashed this morning (January 12) - Credit: Louisa Green

A car has been overturned in East Finchley in what eyewitnesses are reporting as an early-hours collision.

The crash is thought to have happened on Hamilton Road at around 6.50am this morning - January 12.

At the time of writing all reports are from eye witnesses as official police confirmation is awaited.

Local swan rescuer Louisa Green was on her way to Hampstead Heath when she saw the car.

She said she did not see any serious damage to parked cars on the road, such as smashed windows or dented bumpers.

This is a breaking story - we will update you as more information comes in.

London Live News
East Finchley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A grounded Tube at Highbury and Islington.

Transport for London

Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months

Joe Talora

Logo Icon
abusive passenger onboard a Seven Sisters bus

London Live News

Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Brendan the Navigator in Highgate Hill

Omicron forces Highgate pub to undergo “restructure”

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Litter in London

Staff told to target ethnic minorities with littering fines, tribunal hears

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon