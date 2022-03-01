The lack of tube stations and general connectivity to and from Muswell Hill is an issue that is not new to residents, though there are those who believe this benefits the area and its character - Credit: Dieter Perry

Earlier this year, we ran a story that raised a question not new to the residents of Muswell Hill: could the leafy, north London community benefit from better transport connections?

John Emanuel, chief technology officer at urban transit company Urban.Mass and former Muswell Hill resident, said: “It’s a very nice place to live, apart from the fact it’s hell to get in and out of, especially in the rush hour. The connectivity is really bad.”

His answer? His company’s Floc Duo Rail transit system, a series of elevated, discrete trainlines, that would better connect Muswell Hill to other parts of London.

An artist's impression of Urban.Mass's Floc transit system - Credit: Urban.Mass

Daniela De Armas, a 60-year-old musician who lives off Muswell Hill Road, feels somewhat to the contrary. While she agrees it is a lovely place to live, she argues it is already appropriately connected.

She said: “I feel that Muswell Hill has really good connections. Buses that go to most places including central London and London Bridge, and not really that far from tube stations.

“I have lived in different areas of London, and I love the fact that there is not a tube round the corner, since it gives me a sense of being in a village rather than part of London, yet, it really is less than 35 minutes on public transport to Leicester Square.”

Daniela De Armas, a resident living off of Muswell Hill Road, argues that the area is already well-connected - Credit: Naila Francis

Richard Sitek, a local 63-year-old yacht captain, similarly feels Muswell Hill already benefits from numerous bus routes. However, he said its relative sense of isolation is a plus, and something he would like to see maintained.

“People who are willing to make a bit of an effort to get to Muswell Hill usually care more for the area they are living in. This makes it more appreciated and desired, and as a result improves the quality of living. It is nice to have neighbours who care about their neighbours”, he said.

Richard Sitek, who lives in Muswell Hill, believes it benefits from being relatively isolated. "It is nice to have neighbours who care about their neighbours” - Credit: Mark Allan

Muswell Hill Lib Dem councillor and resident Cllr Scott Emery echoes this love of the hill feeling slightly removed from other areas in London.

“Areas near tube stations often become homogenous, with the same corner shops and fast-food restaurants. Muswell Hill has a unique character, almost like a village, precisely because of where it is.

“Friends and family coming to visit often complain about having to get that 5/10 minute bus from Highgate station but I think, in a roundabout way, it makes the area what it is. ”