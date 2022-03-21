Cycling event in memory of actress Helen McCrory and nephew

Following the passing of actress Helen McCrory OBE and her nephew Hugo, a cycling event to raise funds in their memory has been set up.

In November 2020, Hugo Yaxley was in a car crash in which he tragically lost his life. Just five months after, Hugo's aunt Helen, who was married to actor Damian Lewis, also passed away after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Brother and nephew Thomas Yaxley hopes that his event, The Ride4Hugo Sportive, will raise £24,000 for four charities close to Hugo's and Helen’s hearts, including HVH Arts.

The event has three distances to choose from: The Baby Fondo (30km), Fondo (60km) and Gran Fondo (100km). All three routes will start and finish at Henstridge Airfield, on the Dorset/Somerset border. The event will be held on June 5.

Thomas said: “As the patron of HVH Arts, Helen poured her heart and soul into the work they did, her energy and enthusiasm has made a difference in countless lives of kids in North London."

For more information visit www.ride4hugo.com