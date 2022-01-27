The construction of new cycle lanes is due to begin in Haverstock Hill next week.

On Monday (January 31) work will begin to provide segregated cycle lanes on Haverstock Hill and Rosslyn Hill between the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Pond Street.

The 18-month trial will see lanes connect with existing schemes on Prince of Wales and Chalk Farm Road, adding a potential 3km of new protected cycle lanes to Camden’s cycle network.

Haverstock Hill cycle lanes - Credit: Polly Hancock

Four new zebra crossings and one pedestrian crossing will be added along with some benches.

Operating hours of the bus lane will increase from four hours, Monday to Friday to 24-hour, seven-day cover.

Shared-use bus boarders (SUBBS) will be introduced in phases to most bus stops to enable cyclists to remain separated from traffic throughout their journey.

The "majority" of parking provision will be removed on that corridor and relocated to adjacent side roads.

Some disabled parking and some loading provision will be retained on Haverstock and Rosslyn Hills, and an extra disabled parking bay will be provided. More cycle parking will be installed.

However the scheme is not popular with many local residents and businesses. A survey conducted by the town hall showed that 69% of local residents responding - and 78% of businesses - disapproved of the cycle lanes scheme, which is expected to cost around £541,600.

Opposition Conservative leader Cllr Oliver Cooper, previously suggested an alternative route from Prince of Wales Road to South End Green, via Maitland Park Villas.

John Chamberlain, coordinator of Camden Cyclists, said: "We are very pleased to see work starting on this. It will help a lot of people wanting to cycle to and from destinations in Belsize Park and up to Hampstead.

"It's been pretty horrible for people who do cycle up there being squeezed between moving vehicles and parked vehicles.

"Some people have made the point it's too steep for cycling but for many people that's not so much of an issue and with e-bikes the issue goes away entirely.

"It's a trial so we'll see how it goes, see what the impact is and it's just a way to make it easier for people cycling and protecting them."

People can make a formal objection to the scheme in the first six months of the scheme’s operation, between January 27 and July 27.