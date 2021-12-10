North Circular Road re-opens after crash close to Brent Cross
Published: 11:04 AM December 10, 2021
Updated: 11:19 AM December 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
All lanes of the North Circular Road are open again after an early morning collision involving two vehicles.
Police were called at 8.52am today - Friday, December 10 - to reports of a crash on the A406 close to Brent Cross.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
The A406 - at the junction of the A41 Brent Cross Interchange - was closed until 11.05am.
TfL says traffic is slow moving in the area with eastbound tailbacks to Staples Corner.
More to follow.
