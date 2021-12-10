Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North Circular Road re-opens after crash close to Brent Cross

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:04 AM December 10, 2021
Updated: 11:19 AM December 10, 2021
North Circular Road - at the junction of Brent Cross Interchange - closed

Part of the North Circular Road - at the junction of Brent Cross Interchange - is currently closed due to a collision - Credit: Google Maps

All lanes of the North Circular Road are open again after an early morning collision involving two vehicles.

Police were called at 8.52am today - Friday, December 10 - to reports of a crash on the A406 close to Brent Cross.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

The A406 - at the junction of the A41 Brent Cross Interchange - was closed until 11.05am.

TfL says traffic is slow moving in the area with eastbound tailbacks to Staples Corner.

More to follow.

