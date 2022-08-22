Coldplay fans stranded by cancellations despite gig being rescheduled due to train strikes

Coldplay fans were left stranded outside Wembley Park station on Sunday night (August 21) due to Tube cancellations.

The concert was a rearranged date, replacing the show scheduled for August 19, which would have coincided with rail strikes.

It was the sixth Wembley Stadium date by the band, whose members met while living in Camden and studying at University College London.

Crowds at Wembley Park to get home from Coldplay's Wembley Stadium gig on August 22 - Credit: Supplied

The station, which serves the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, was closed at about 11.50pm.

The Wembley Stadium account tweeted: "Wembley Park station has now closed due to train cancellations. Please review other transport arrangements and check TfL to plan ahead and check for further updates."

The show had finished at about 10.40pm and fans had been queuing to get out.

🚨 Wembley Park station has now closed due to train cancellations. Please review other transport arrangements and check TfL to plan ahead and check for further updates. — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) August 21, 2022

One gig-goer who got out on the last Jubilee line train running said the thousands of people behind were "basically kettled".

"We were held for 20 minutes in the final pen at the bottom of the stairs before that," he said.

"Also the train we just missed and ours were not full, which makes no sense as they'd held people back."

Another person said on Twitter: "Disgusted by this! We queued for over an hour to be told at the steps that the station had closed! No communication from anyone. Dangerous and a horrible end to a great night. Thankfully we were able to afford a taxi but not everyone could!"

Disgusted by this! We queued for over an hour to be told at the steps that the station had closed! No communication from anyone. Dangerous and a horrible end to a great night. Thankfully we were able to afford a taxi but not everyone could! @coldplay @wembleystadium — huxleyjudy (@huxleyjudy) August 22, 2022

And another person said: "Ironic that Chris Martin thanked the TFL workers for working today - then this happens! Madness 80,000 people + stuck with no transport home!"

Ironic that Chris Martin thanked the TFL workers for working today - then this happens! Madness 80,000 people + stuck with no transport home! — Colette Ramsey she/her (@colette_ramsey) August 21, 2022

Nick Dent, director of customer operations at TfL, said: “We apologise to customers who struggled to get home on Sunday night after the rescheduled Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium. We always work closely with Wembley Stadium and other stakeholders in order to help customers travel to and from large events as easily as possible.

"TfL services finish earlier on Sundays and we did all we could to ensure customers could get home after the concert, including laying on additional buses to act as shuttles between Wembley Park station and King’s Cross and warning customers arriving at Wembley Park Tube station that they should allow plenty of time to reach the station and check before they travel to plan their journey in good time.”

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: “We take the safety and security of fans travelling to and from the stadium extremely seriously.

"Since 2014 our stewards have successfully deployed a crowd management method at the end of events to ensure that Wembley Park station does not become overcrowded and fans can travel as safely and efficiently as possible.

"Last night’s concert was rescheduled due to widespread industrial action on the London Underground on Friday 19 August, and the issues experienced by approximately 1,000 fans was caused by Wembley Park station closing earlier than expected due to unscheduled train cancellations.

"All those affected were subsequently offered free coach travel into central London.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said there were "no incidents of note" on Sunday night but that officers were deployed at around 10.30pm as people left the stadium.

"At approximately 11.20pm officers were notified Wembley Park underground station would close at 11.30pm, leaving around 1,000 people who had queued for trains," they said.

"Police engaged with those in the queue, to let them know that they could get a bus replacement service on Bridge Road or trains from Wembley Central tube station. The crowd dispersed from Olympic Way at approximately 11.45pm."

Coldplay at Wembley Stadium on August 12, 2022 - Credit: Suzan Moore/PA

On Saturday Steve Coogan surprised Coldplay fans when he joined the band on stage as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and Abba's Knowing Me, Knowing You.