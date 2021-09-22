Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Council denies liability for Church Row bollards car damage

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:06 AM September 22, 2021   
Michael Daniels

Camden Council rejected Michael Daniels' claim following the Church Row bollards incident - Credit: Michael Daniels

An 88-year-old man is considering legal action after damaging his car on the Church Row bollards which left him with a £2,500 bill. 

Bushey resident Michael Daniels was driving his partner to a hospital appointment on July 17 when he scraped his Lexus CT200 on the recently-moved Hampstead width-restriction bollards. 

During the same week, the Ham&High counted eight vehicles in 30 minutes turning around and five getting scratched in Church Row. 

However, when Michael took his claim to Camden Council, the town hall denied liability and said the restrictions “should accommodate” his vehicle. 

He told the Ham&High: “I’ve never had a problem there before, but on this occasion it was clear the bollards were far too close. 

“I will now be seeking legal advice, as I’ve gotten no further with the council.” 

Michael Daniels

The 88-year-old said he had never had a problem on Church Row before - Credit: Michael Daniels

Writing about his experience at the time, Michael said: “As I approached the width restriction adjacent to the church, I suddenly heard a metallic crunch as my near-side front wing was caught by the steel bollard and severely damaged." 

You may also want to watch:

The restrictions had been installed earlier in July and relocated 20 metres east along Church Row. 

Following reports of vehicles struggling to get through, the council confirmed that the eastbound restriction was then “enlarged slightly” on July 19 to “better match the curvature of the road”. 

Michael said: “What I don’t understand is how they can deny wrongdoing when they moved the restrictions further apart just days later."

Most Read

  1. 1 How did a double-decker bus crash straight into a Crouch End house?
  2. 2 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
  3. 3 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
  1. 4 Russia 'responsible for assassinating' Muswell Hill resident Litvinenko
  2. 5 Puppy pampering, parties and pastry: Inside Hampstead's Dandie Dog Cafe
  3. 6 'It's devastating': Golders Green mother speaks out about rare genetic disease
  4. 7 'Land grab': Muswell Hill Gail's accused of taking over pavement
  5. 8 Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets
  6. 9 'Inhuman to use 'pushback' against people in the English Channel'
  7. 10 Old Hampstead police station sold by Department for Education at £4m loss

A council spokesperson said: “We do have sympathy with Mr Daniels’ situation but having reviewed the case, it is clear that when the incident occurred the bollards were 6’ 6’’ apart – set at a distance apart to prevent HGV access, but wide enough apart to allow most cars through.  

“Therefore, we do not accept liability in this case.” 

A Mini going through the new width restriction on Church Row

A Mini driver carefully navigating the new width restriction on Church Row - Credit: Polly Hancock

The measures in Church Row were adjusted after the council received complaints about HGVs scraping against parked cars

In April, residents were left furious on two occasions when construction vehicles damaged parked cars in the narrow street. 

It is understood three vehicles were written off across the incidents – on April 19 and April 27. 

Was your car scratched in Church Row? Email sally.patterson@archant.co.uk

Camden Council
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rupert the cockerpoo

Hampstead Heath

Man left with £1,200 vet bill after puppy 'mauled' on Hampstead Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
lobster

Hampstead Heath

'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond

Jacob Phillips LDRS

Logo Icon
The Christmas show is planned between November 26 to January 9

Christmas

Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
David Hansen, owner of 28 Church Row restaurant

Food and Drink

'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins readers' favourite restaurant

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon