Multiple bus routes from East Finchley set to change

The changes are due to be introduced in early 2023. - Credit: Martin Addison via Wikimedia Commons

TfL will be implementing changes to a number of its bus services that run from East Finchley.

During a public consultation between November 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022, TfL sought feedback on proposed changes to routes 21, 143, 263 and 271.

The top five issues raised in the feedback were loss of access to hospitals and local amenities, loss of direct connections, negative impact on vulnerable or disabled passengers, negative impact on school children, and poor bus frequency and capacity as their reasons for opposing the suggested changes.

After considering all 1,520 responses, the following changes will be made in early 2023: