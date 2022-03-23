Multiple bus routes from East Finchley set to change
Published: 1:01 PM March 23, 2022
- Credit: Martin Addison via Wikimedia Commons
TfL will be implementing changes to a number of its bus services that run from East Finchley.
During a public consultation between November 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022, TfL sought feedback on proposed changes to routes 21, 143, 263 and 271.
The top five issues raised in the feedback were loss of access to hospitals and local amenities, loss of direct connections, negative impact on vulnerable or disabled passengers, negative impact on school children, and poor bus frequency and capacity as their reasons for opposing the suggested changes.
After considering all 1,520 responses, the following changes will be made in early 2023:
- Extend route 234 from Highgate Wood to Archway via Archway Road.
- Re-structure route 263 so that it runs via Highgate Village instead of Archway Road
- 234 will be extended from Highgate Wood to Archway via Archway Road instead of route 143, retaining links currently provided by route 263.
- 143 will not change, to retain direct links to Highgate Village and Whittington Hospital.
- Re-structure route 21 so that it runs between Holloway, Nags Head and Lewisham
- Withdraw route 271 between Highgate Village and Moorgate, Finsbury Square
- Introduce a new night service, N271, between North Finchley Bus Station and Moorgate, Finsbury Square