Arrest made after car crashes into pond in Hampstead

A car crashed into Whitestone Pond, seemingly having come off Heath Street - Credit: Keith Hammond

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into Whitestone Pond in Hampstead.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 3.30pm on Thursday (September 29) to reports of the vehicle in the water south of Jack Straw's Castle, in Heath Street.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, and then further arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency worker as police worked to detain him.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution before being taken into custody.

Police said members of the public had assisted prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Work to remove the vehicle was ongoing late in the afternoon, with officers still present.

A cordon was in place around the pond, but the roads remained open with traffic slowing past the scene.

Photographer Keith Hammond, who spotted the vehicle while passing, said the windscreen wipers were still going.

"I've lived here a long while and never seen that before," he said.