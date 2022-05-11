Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Car overturned in Highgate crash

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 6:19 PM May 11, 2022
Google maps image of a road in Highgate

Shepherds Hill is a 20mph road in Highgate that leads to Crouch End. - Credit: Google Maps

A car was flipped over in an accident this morning in Shepherds Hill, Highgate.

Police were called shortly before 10am on Wednesday, May 11, to reports of a car colliding with a parked car on Shepherds Hill near Hill Gate Walk.

One of the cars was reported to be on its side.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance attended and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and no one was arrested.


