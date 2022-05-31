A number of roads are closed across Camden to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

Camden Council has confirmed the full list of roads which will be closed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week.

To mark her Majesty's 70 years of service, there will be events all over the country across the long bank holiday weekend.

For those of you still finalising plans, this round-up should give you some ideas.

If you're hosting a party or event, we'd love to hear from you.

And for further information on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast, look no further.

Here are the closures you need to be aware of between June 2-5.

