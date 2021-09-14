Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Timed road closures at New End Primary School made permanent

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:30 AM September 14, 2021   
Dennis McNulty lived in a property linked to New End School for more than 30 years. Picture: Polly H

New End Primary School - Credit: Archant

Timed road closures around New End Primary School have been made permanent.

Camden Council’s director of environment and sustainability has decided to retain the healthy school streets scheme in Hampstead after an 18-month trial.

As a result, cars will continue to be banned at drop-off and pick-up hours during term-time, from Monday to Friday. 

The scheme, enforced by a traffic camera, operates at the junction of New End and Heath Street from 7.30-9.30am, and the New End T-junction from 8-9am and 3-4pm. 

The council ran a consultation in May over whether to make the New End restrictions permanent. The trial was issued under an experimental traffic order. 

The healthy school streets programme has been in operation in Camden since 2016, with 18 schemes in place across the borough. 

The aim of the programme is to give children the opportunity to travel to and from school in a safer environment by restricting cars. 

Education News
Hampstead News

