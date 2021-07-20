'One of the bollards is leaning slightly': Camden addresses Church Row chaos

Published: 12:53 PM July 20, 2021

Camden Council has said it will straighten a bollard in Hampstead after dozens of vehicles have been scratched and jams have formed because of motorists reversing.

On Monday morning (July 19) this newspaper counted eight vehicles turning around and five being scratched when trying to pass through the width restrictions in Church Row, which have been moved a short distance.

The restrictions are designed to limit the width of vehicles to 6' 6" (2.1m), but over the past few days vehicles narrower than this have been damaged amid traffic chaos.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: "We are aware that one of the bollards is currently leaning slightly, and this will be straightened as soon as possible.”

Brian Freedman, of nearby Bracknell Gardens, told this paper: “It's just crazy because unless you drive a really small car, it's virtually impossible to get through."