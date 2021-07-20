Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

'One of the bollards is leaning slightly': Camden addresses Church Row chaos

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:53 PM July 20, 2021   
A Mini going through the new width restriction on Church Row

A Mini driver carefully navigating the new width restriction on Church Row - Credit: Polly Hancock

Camden Council has said it will straighten a bollard in Hampstead after dozens of vehicles have been scratched and jams have formed because of motorists reversing.

On Monday morning (July 19) this newspaper counted eight vehicles turning around and five being scratched when trying to pass through the width restrictions in Church Row, which have been moved a short distance. 

The restrictions are designed to limit the width of vehicles to 6' 6" (2.1m), but over the past few days vehicles narrower than this have been damaged amid traffic chaos.

A Camden Council spokesperson said: "We are aware that one of the bollards is currently leaning slightly, and this will be straightened as soon as possible.”

Brian Freedman, of nearby Bracknell Gardens, told this paper: “It's just crazy because unless you drive a really small car, it's virtually impossible to get through."

You may also want to watch:

Council
Environment
Travel
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Park Road

Flooding | Video

'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Floods in Maida Vale (centre/left) and drenched belongings (right)

Flooding | Video

Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Sian Berry AM asks why the half a billion pounds waiting to be spent on housing is not being used now.

Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus