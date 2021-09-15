Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Early plans under way for Dartmouth Park LTN scheme

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021   
Bollards have been placed in a street in Cowley near Oxford, to create a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (

A neighbourhood group claimed traffic was being prioritised over people - Credit: PA

A low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) scheme could be trialled in Dartmouth Park next year.  

Camden Council confirmed early plans are being drawn up to install an active travel programme in the area that would encourage walking and cycling, while restricting cars.  

The proposal, which wouldn’t come into effect until 2022 after public consultation, was discussed at Camden’s full council meeting on Monday (September 13).   

Calling for the local authority to press ahead with plans, Steve King, chair of neighbourhood group 4 Roads of Dartmouth Park, said the “continued prioritisation of traffic over people” has created a “polluted, unsafe and discriminatory environment”. 

In his deputation, read virtually to the council chamber, he said: “This is not a rush hour issue or a certain direction or a weekday issue.  

You may also want to watch:

“All the data shows that this is an all-day and all-night issue in both directions and at no point is this traffic an acceptable level for a local road.” 

Steve said the council has been “selective” in its approach of introducing LTN measures in Dartmouth Park, urging more “tangible action” that would lead to “meaningful change”.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
  2. 2 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
  3. 3 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
  1. 4 Landmark Trees of the Ham&High: Horse Chestnut Muswell Hill
  2. 5 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  3. 6 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
  4. 7 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
  5. 8 'I don't feel it!' – Street party to celebrate Julie's 100th birthday
  6. 9 Timed road closures at New End Primary School made permanent
  7. 10 Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors

Cllr Sian Berry said she believes there are “at least two” possible ideas being worked on for the area.

The Green councillor for Highgate urged Camden to make hay with preparations for a scheme to put to residents for consultation.

Camden Green Party councillor Sian Berry

Cllr Sian Berry - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

She said the town hall should make progress now on how the new measures could shape up, ahead of the council’s next allocation of funding from central government and the mayor of London. 

Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden’s cabinet member for the environment, confirmed a scheme is in the early stages of planning – but he called Dartmouth Park a “complex area”, saying the “details need to be right”.  

Citing concerns previously raised by residents over possible road changes in the area, he said any proposal would need a “proper consultation setting out the options”.  

A spokesperson for the town hall said: “This scheme is in an early stage of discussion and we are planning to consult on it in the summer of 2022.”

Cllr Adam Harrison. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cllr Adam Harrison - Credit: Archant

Planning and Development
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
Camden Council
Dartmouth Park News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar

Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
(c) ZSL London Zoo

Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon