Camden Council makes cycle lanes permanent

Camden Council has announced that three cycle lanes introduced during the coronavirus pandemic will be made permanent.

The decision to continue the schemes for Prince of Wales Road and Chalk Farm Road was made on December 15.

Cllr Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, said: “These cycle lanes have proven to be very popular and a great success.”

“Having listened to the feedback received we have adjusted them accordingly by adding new elements and removing some others.”

For the route running along Chalk Farm Road, 59% of respondents backed making the trial permanent.

Camden Council will also add extra segregation along some stretches of the route to improve safety for cyclists.

For the bike lane on Prince of Wales Road, a new parallel crossing will be installed between Healey Street and Ryland Road to benefit pedestrians.

Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Camden Council

Kirsten Watters, Camden’s director of public health, said: “These cycle lanes, along with Camden’s support for other healthy forms of travel, are providing a safe and convenient way to travel, stay active and help the environment.”

Camden Council, in partnership with Islington Council, also decided to make the cycle lane on York Way permanent.