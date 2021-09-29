New Chalk Farm Road changes – have your say

Published: 3:43 PM September 29, 2021

The trial scheme in Chalk Farm Road could become permanent - Credit: Camden Council

Residents are being asked what they think about a traffic-calming trial on a busy road in Camden introduced during the pandemic.

In July last year Camden Council made changes along Chalk Farm Road between the junctions with Prince of Wales Road and Castlehaven Road, and at the junction of Ferdinand Street and Juniper Crescent.

More than 1,660 cyclists use the road every day but it has “a poor road safety record, particularly at the Chalk Farm Road, Ferdinand Street and Juniper Crescent junction”, according to the council.

There were 46 casualties on the road between 2018 and 2020 – 12 involving bicycles.

The scheme saw changes to junction layouts, upgraded pedestrian crossing points and new cycle lanes.

The council said the trial was designed to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists on Chalk Farm Road and to improve access to the Morrisons supermarket and housing site on Camden Goods Yard.

The scheme was tweaked following feedback about parking and loading around Chalk Farm Road.

One of the changes being proposed is a bus stop bypass – a cycle track cut into the pavement, turning the bus stop into an island – between the junctions of Harmood Street and Hartland Road. This would see a new signal pedestrian crossing introduced.

The council said: “The new bus stop will better serve routes from Ferdinand Street and provide better access for pedestrians visiting Camden Market and nearby attractions.”

How the the road looked before the trial scheme - Credit: Camden Council

The town hall also plans to plant more trees on Chalk Farm Road and move a bus stop away from Haverstock School.

Parking for taxis would be moved from outside Camden Market and shared with a loading bay, to allow the bike track to continue.

The changes saw a 17% increase in the number of people walking on Chalk Farm Road in early September compared with October last year.

There was an average 192% increase in daily bike rides on the street, according to council figures, with 1,664 cyclists recorded on a single day in September, compared to 570 last October.

The consultation can be found at https://consultations.wearecamden.org/supporting-communities/chalk-farm-road/