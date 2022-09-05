After a £1.2billion government funding package for Transport for London (TfL) was agreed, calls have been made to preserve bus services.

An 18 per cent reduction in bus services will not now take place - but TFL expects some reductions will still be needed.

A consultation on bus cuts was held earlier in the summer.

Highgate councillor Sian Berry (Green) who is chair of the London Assembly transport committee said: "With its funding in the balance, TfL is being forced to cut running costs, but I do not believe that our local buses should be in the firing line.

"These proposals should all be abandoned."

The vital 24 bus may be axed under TfL proposals - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Across London the proposals could see 16 bus routes cut completely with the 24, 88, 214, 4 and 31 at risk across Hampstead, Highgate, Tufnell Park and Swiss Cottage.

Cllr Berry said proposals to cut buses affect those on low incomes, disabled people, school children and older people forcing them "to wait for a second bus or even walk to a new stop to pick up the next leg".

"In my ward of Highgate, the 88 would shift across the Heath to cover the cancelled 24, while the frequency of the 214, which overlaps the 88 to Camden and might help, is being reduced," she said.

"The double decker 4, which serves the Whittington Hospital, would also be cancelled, with the 236 single decker replacing part of its route.

The number 4 bus stops at Chester Road in Dartmouth Park on route to Tufnell Park, Holloway, Finsbury Park, St Paul's Cathedral and Blackfriars but TfL plans to cancel it - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

"In the Assembly we heard from disabled people’s representatives that peak-time crowding caused by changes like this will have a huge impact on their ability to travel," she added.

"Most troublingly, all this harm comes with a cost saving of just £35m a year.

"I’m asking TfL to find other ways to save this amount, and for Government to stop squeezing London’s funding so none of this needs to happen."

Alex Sufit, former Labour candidate for Hampstead Town, said: "With the cost of living hitting Londoners hard, protecting our public transport is more important than ever.

"The 24 provides an important link between two major hospitals, with busy maternity and oncology units.

"Now more than ever we need to safeguard those links and facilitate access for those that need them most."

Camden sustainability cabinet member Cllr Adam Harrison, said: "The many long delays in providing financial security for TfL have had a material effect on the ability of boroughs such as Camden to make our roads as safe as possible – and to cut the carbon out of how we travel.

"Now that a deal is in place, we are awaiting further detail about what this means for Camden."