Mayor lights up 139 bus for Christmas lights campaign

London buses have been wrapped with festive designs as part of the mayor’s Let’s Do London campaign - Credit: Will Ireland/PinPep

The 139 bus has been given a festive makeover in the lead-up to Christmas.

From today (December 6), Londoners are invited to enjoy the capital's Christmas lights displays from inside a selection of decorated red buses.

They form part of the mayor of London’s Let’s Do London campaign, which is championing the capital’s retail and hospitality businesses, cultural institutions and attractions.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called London the "best place in the world" to celebrate the festive season.

He said: “Our city is gloriously decked out for Londoners and visitors to enjoy this Christmas, including specially themed festive buses.

"From our world-class shops and attractions to our incredible restaurants and bars there is so much to see and enjoy this festive season and that’s why I’m urging Londoners and visitors to hop aboard and experience the best our capital has to offer and support our hospitality industry as much as possible.”

The mayor of London's campaign aims to encourage visitors to come and experience the capital’s Christmas lights display - Credit: Will Ireland/PinPep

The 139 route, which starts at Golders Green station, joins four other bus routes - the 22, 453, 390 and 94 - and the Emirates Air Line cable car in the Christmas campaign.