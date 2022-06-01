Bus routes are being axed or re-routed in parts of north London - Credit: TfL

Transport chiefs plan to axe the 24 and 31 bus routes and reroute the 88 so it no longer serves Parliament Hill.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced proposals to "reshape the central and inner London bus network" that impacts vital routes across Camden.

These proposals have been set out by TfL due to the Government requiring TfL to reduce service levels on London’s bus network. TfL has said passenger numbers continue to recover, but are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Under proposals the 24 bus from South End Green, passing through Gospel Oak and Chalk Farm will be axed.

The restructured 88 bus will no longer run from Parliament Hill to Oxford Circus, starting instead in South End Green, but will retain existing links between Clapham Common and Trafalgar Square.

Rerouting the 214 would retain links currently provided by route 88 between Parliament Square and Parliament Hill Fields.

In 2019 TfL axed the C2 bus from Parliament Hill to Victoria, replacing it with the 88 to Clapham.

The 31 bus route is being axed as TfL says buses along the Finchley Road and Abbey Road corridors, to the south of Swiss Cottage have more space than is needed for customers using them.

The proposal is to withdraw bus route 31 and make changes to routes 113 and 189.

Key destinations that will be changed by the proposal include the Hospital of St John and St. Elizabeth, Wellington Hospital, Kilburn High Road, St. Augustine’s High School and Lord’s Cricket Ground.

With all of these changes TfL said "some people may need to change buses to continue making their journey if the proposals were to be implemented" while others "may have to wait longer at stops".

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “No one wants to see reductions to our bus network, but TfL is having to consider these changes because of the savings demanded by the Government as part of the emergency funding deals during the pandemic."

He added: "If TfL is to avoid further cuts which would damage our city’s economic recovery from this pandemic, the Government must do the right thing and come forward with a long term funding deal to support the capital’s public transport – as governments of almost all other major global cities do.”

Geoff Hobbs, director of public transport service planning at TfL, said: "The proposals we are consulting on have been designed to minimise the impact on customers and ensure that the majority still have a direct bus for their journey.

He said the "flexible nature of the bus network means we can respond to changes in demand, both now and in the future."

“We know that these plans will have some impact on some of our customers, but we are trying very hard to ensure that we can still have the right level of service where it is needed and can deliver our long-term positive vision for the bus network.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have repeatedly shown our commitment to supporting London's transport network throughout the pandemic, providing close to £5bn in emergency funding to Transport for London.

“We know Londoners will be disappointed to see popular routes cut, however as transport in London is devolved, it is for TfL and the Mayor make decisions on service levels."

.Visit https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview to add your voice.

Are you affected by these cuts? Email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk