Black Boy Lane in Haringey is to become La Rose Lane - Credit: PA

Haringey’s Black Boy Lane is to formally change its name to La Rose Lane.

The decision was made at Haringey Council's corporate committee meeting on Tuesday (February 1), at which members considered results from a third consultation phase on the topic.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, said: “Under the Haringey Council constitution the Corporate Committee have the power to rename roads.

“The committee have taken that view after considerable consultation and we must respect that decision. The process will take some time and we want to ensure we support residents through this period.

“We consulted on the renaming of Black Boy Lane in favour of La Rose Lane as part of a review of monument, buildings, place and street names, aimed at ensuring that our public spaces across Haringey are reflective and respectful of our wonderfully rich and diverse borough.

“As part of our commitments to tackling systematic inequalities and responding to the Black Lives Matter movement we will work alongside residents, and stakeholders to celebrate our diversity through commemoration, public artworks, education and more.

“A road name change is only a small aspect of the bigger picture in our fight against inequality.”