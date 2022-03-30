Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

168 bus to be axed in route merger

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:33 AM March 30, 2022
168 bus with old kent road sign on

TfL has decided to merge route 1 with parts of 168. - Credit: oyxman via Creative Commons

Transport for London's 1 bus that runs from Tottenham Court Road to Canada Water will part-replace route 168, which will be discontinued.

A consultation on routes 1, 168 – which runs from Hampstead Heath to Old Kent Road – and 188 took place between November 22 2021 and January 9 2022.

TfL has decided to merge route 1 with parts of 168 from September 2023.

The new 1 route will run from Hampstead Heath to Canada Water and will no longer serve the section of its current route between Holborn Station and Tottenham Court Road Station.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport planning, said: “Running a bus network in a large, complex city like London means keeping all services under constant review to ensure they keep up with changing demand and make the best use of resources.

“The newly extended route 1 will continue to provide a high frequency bus service between Hampstead Heath, Camden Town, central London and Bermondsey as the 168 currently does. It will also provide new opportunities for direct journeys between a wider variety of destinations in Camden, central London and Southwark.”

