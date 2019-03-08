Pensioner 'seriously injured' after being hit by van in East Finchley High Road
PUBLISHED: 18:09 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 06 September 2019
A 90-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a van in East Finchley High Road this afternoon.
Police were called at 12.15pm to reports of a collision in the road. They attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade.
The woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
The van driver stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.
The high road has been closed all afternoon causing disruption to bus services and long tailbacks.