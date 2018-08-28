Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson, a 'much loved' member of the community, died last month. Picture: Tracey Wilson Archant

A horse-drawn hearse carried the body of a beloved Islington teacher down Hornsey High Street today – and the community followed behind for a final goodbye.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Courtney Wilson hugs his mother Tracey, who tragically died after being hit by a van. Picture: Courtney Wilson Courtney Wilson hugs his mother Tracey, who tragically died after being hit by a van. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Tracey Wilson, a mother, grandmother and child protection officer at City of London Academy Islington (COLAI), was hit by a car near St Mary’s Church, in Hornsey, on December 27. She died two days later in hospital.

The procession started at Tracey’s flat, in Birkbeck Road, and was then led by the white horse past the scene of her collision and on to the Holy Innocents Church, in Tottenham Lane, where she was buried – a short walk from Nelson Road, where Tracey was born.

An usher at the church door said it reached capacity at 1,067 mourners – and people were still arriving.

Tracey’s friend Alison Ewing told the Gazette “There were so many the police stopped the traffic all the way around.

“It was a moving service, and Courtney [Tracey’s 34-year-old son] did a beautiful eulogy, then friends, work colleagues and her sister Lorraine all paid tribute.”

In a letter to parents, the executive COLAI headteacher Clair Varga said: “Tracey Wilson was a hugely valued member of staff at the academy and her passing is devastating for us all.

“Tracey worked here at [COLAI] and the predecessor school, Islington Green, for twenty years.

“In that time Tracey was wholly dedicated to all students and worked tirelessly for students to benefit from her exceptional care and support.

“Tracey was also a wonderful colleague and a true friend for staff [...]

“What is important now is for us all to honour and respect the life and contribution of Tracey and support each other in our loss.”

Tracey, who was 55, worked COLAI for 20 years and the school was closed today so staff and pupils could say their goodbyes.

Earlier this month Courtney led tributes to his mother in this paper, where he said:“She was a strong and inspirational woman who helped so many people and opened up so many doors.

“She listened to people and told them what was going on if they were off the path.”

Tracey also leaves behind her grandson, Cody, who she “absolutely doted on”.

Ahead of the funeral, her friend Carol Henderson said: “It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye to someone who is loved by so many.

“She was one of the kindest people I knew [...] she will be missed by so many.”

“Can’t believe the say has come to say are final goodbyes,” added Helen Morgan.

“Why does life have to be so cruel sometimes? Got some fantastic memories but right now they don’t seem enough – love you Trac, always in my heart.”

The driver who hit Tracey stopped and no further action was taken.