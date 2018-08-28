Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

PUBLISHED: 11:58 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 04 January 2019

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Archant

The community is crowdfunding to give an “amazing” Islington teacher who died after a collision in Hornsey last week “the best send off possible”.

Tracey Wilson, 55, of Birkbeck Road, a senior teacher at City of London Academy Islington, was hit by a van as she walked home from Tesco in Hornsey High Street on Thursday – she died two days later from her injuries.

Friends have so far raised more than £3,000 which will be split evenly between her funeral costs and supporting the Marie Curie cancer charity.

Jessie Lambie, who started the crowdfunder, described Tracey as her “best friend” and the “kindest person ever”.

She went on to state: “Tracey was a strong woman who had beaten cancer twice and who has touched many of our hearts.

“She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, teacher, mentor and friend who will be dearly missed.

“For this reason I have set up this page to help give her the best send off possible, that she deserves. As well as donating half of the raised money to Marie Curie cancer charity who she worked alongside with, during and after her battle with cancer.”

Tracey dedicated many hours supporting the charity and would often be seen in Hornsey High Street carrying a bucket for donations.

The driver who collided with Tracey stopped at the scene and there were no arrests.

City of London Academy Islinton restarts next week, when it is expected to hold a special assembly honouring Tracey’s memory.

You can donate to the crowdfunder here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Blackpool v Arsenal FA Cup third round: PREVIEW

Blackpool's Mark Cullen (left) and Arsenal's Julio Pleguezuelo battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Lamela fit again after calf injury, but now hit with illness

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Boss Little confident Blues will avoid relegation

Glen Little looks on from the touchline at Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

The 47 England's Lane launderette, where a brawl broke out over a comfy seat. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists