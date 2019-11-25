Search

Chance to win a festive hamper worth £600 in Crouch End Shelter's charity raffle

PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 06 December 2019

Shelter in Crouch End's Christmas Raffle. Rosie Andrews holding Santa Paws the teddy, Victoria Vickers (manager) and Lewis Freeman (Dunn's Bakery). Picture: David Winskill

Shelter in Crouch End are hoping to drum up donations by holding a Christmas raffle, where winners could a walk away with a hamper of prizes worth more than £600.

Businesses including A View Opticians, Broadway Fruiterers and Deli and Dunn's Bakery have donated prizes. Items include sunglasses worth £200, a fruit basket and a large festive teddy, Santa Paws. A second hamper worth £150 can also be won.

Shelter helps millions of people a year who struggle with bad housing or homelessness. It offers advice, support and legal services.

Raffle tickets cost £2.50, and those who bought entries at the original price of £5 will get double the chance of winning.

The draw will be made on December 23.

Shop manager Rosie Andrews said: "The generosity of local shop keepers and donors has been overwhelming: the contributions have continued to roll in and they're really welcome. Every penny we raise in the raffle will help towards tackling the scourges of rough sleeping and homelessness which seem to become worse with each Christmas."

