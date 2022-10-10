Stadium to host huge north London jobs fair

A huge free jobs fair takes place in north London next month.

Attendees at the London Careers Fair will be able to learn about and apply for hundreds of roles.

The event takes place on Thursday, November 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 10am-2pm.

Information will be available about roles from trainee and part time positions to management posts.

Among the companies exhibiting will be Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Everyman cinemas, Travelodge, Abellio Bus Company, Reed recruitment, Accor hotels, Homerton University Hospital, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, Three Little Birds Nurseries, NHS Property Services, Arriva London, Chickenshed Theatre Trust, Beavertown Brewery, Five Guys and Ryanair/Cabin Crew International.

More information can be found at www.ukcareersfair.com/event/london-careers-fair