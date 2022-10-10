Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Stadium to host huge north London jobs fair

André Langlois

Published: 8:39 AM October 10, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: John Walton/PA

A huge free jobs fair takes place in north London next month. 

Attendees at the London Careers Fair will be able to learn about and apply for hundreds of roles. 

The event takes place on Thursday, November 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 10am-2pm. 

Information will be available about roles from trainee and part time positions to management posts. 

Among the companies exhibiting will be Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Everyman cinemas, Travelodge, Abellio Bus Company, Reed recruitment, Accor hotels, Homerton University Hospital, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, Three Little Birds Nurseries, NHS Property Services, Arriva London, Chickenshed Theatre Trust, Beavertown Brewery, Five Guys and Ryanair/Cabin Crew International. 

More information can be found at www.ukcareersfair.com/event/london-careers-fair

North London News
North East London News

