Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Spurs star Lo Celso teaches Spanish to Hornsey pupils

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:17 PM February 1, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during th

Lo Celso (left) talked football, food and music - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has showcased his versatility once again – this time turning his talents to teaching Spanish to Hornsey students.  

The Argentinian was a special guest at Hornsey School for Girls last Tuesday (January 26) when he joined a virtual Spanish language lesson via video call. 

Lo Celso talked about culture in his homeland including food, music and Argentina’s renowned footballing legends – and how his South American roots compared to his new surroundings in Tottenham.  

Students then posed questions of their own to Spurs’s £27 million signing.  

The 24-year-old, who moved to north London in August 2019, said: “It was great to join the GCSE Spanish lesson. 

You may also want to watch:

“Hornsey School for Girls are doing great work in helping to keep their students supported and connected during lockdown.  

“I was really impressed with the students Spanish and hopefully, through their virtual lessons, they can keep up the good work.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Arteta has finally gave the Arsenal defence a backbone
  2. 2 Shop Local: former journalist's new Crouch End ‘urban farm shop’
  3. 3 'It's disappointing': transport groups on Haverstock Hill cycle lanes call
  1. 4 Camden kitchen business opposes council's Baynes Street plans
  2. 5 Covid-19 cases fall at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals
  3. 6 Historical Hampstead: landmarks to spot on a lockdown walk
  4. 7 Spurs star Lo Celso teaches Spanish to Hornsey pupils
  5. 8 100AR, the Ponds, Haverstock Hill cycling, education and Nazanin Ratcliffe
  6. 9 Haringey Council looks into taking back control of housing
  7. 10 Hampstead creperies told to close by Camden Council because of 'Covid risk'

One student said they cherished Lo Celso’s lesson and would remember it for “many years” to come.   

“It was an absolutely amazing experience and a great way to practice our Spanish,” the pupil said. 

Hornsey School for Girls’ acting headteacher Angela Rooke said: “In these unprecedented times it is essential for us that the focus remains on the well-being and wider curriculum for our students, and as such this was an amazing opportunity for the girls to widen their horizons and cultural capital.  

“We love our partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and really appreciate their continued support for our students.” 

Hornsey School’s Spanish teacher Jessica Galliver said: “It was a fantastic way for the students to speak and listen to authentic Spanish, and a reminder of why it’s so exciting to learn languages. Thank you so much to Gio and Tottenham Hotspur.” 

Virtual lessons continue across north London and the UK as schools remain closed to most pupils during the pandemic.  

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes schools will reopen on March 8.  

For more information about Tottenham Hotspur Foundation visit https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/the-club/passionate-about-tottenham/

Tottenham Hotspur

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

Ole & Steen bakery set to open in Hampstead's former Café Rouge

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

The Royal Free Hospital

Royal Free calls in the army as 'unprecedented' demand continues

Charles Thomson

person

Man detained after series of attacks on women in Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus