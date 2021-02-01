Spurs star Lo Celso teaches Spanish to Hornsey pupils

Published: 3:17 PM February 1, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has showcased his versatility once again – this time turning his talents to teaching Spanish to Hornsey students.

The Argentinian was a special guest at Hornsey School for Girls last Tuesday (January 26) when he joined a virtual Spanish language lesson via video call.

Lo Celso talked about culture in his homeland including food, music and Argentina’s renowned footballing legends – and how his South American roots compared to his new surroundings in Tottenham.

Students then posed questions of their own to Spurs’s £27 million signing.

The 24-year-old, who moved to north London in August 2019, said: “It was great to join the GCSE Spanish lesson.

You may also want to watch:

“Hornsey School for Girls are doing great work in helping to keep their students supported and connected during lockdown.

“I was really impressed with the students Spanish and hopefully, through their virtual lessons, they can keep up the good work.”

One student said they cherished Lo Celso’s lesson and would remember it for “many years” to come.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience and a great way to practice our Spanish,” the pupil said.

Hornsey School for Girls’ acting headteacher Angela Rooke said: “In these unprecedented times it is essential for us that the focus remains on the well-being and wider curriculum for our students, and as such this was an amazing opportunity for the girls to widen their horizons and cultural capital.

“We love our partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and really appreciate their continued support for our students.”

Hornsey School’s Spanish teacher Jessica Galliver said: “It was a fantastic way for the students to speak and listen to authentic Spanish, and a reminder of why it’s so exciting to learn languages. Thank you so much to Gio and Tottenham Hotspur.”

Virtual lessons continue across north London and the UK as schools remain closed to most pupils during the pandemic.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes schools will reopen on March 8.

For more information about Tottenham Hotspur Foundation visit https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/the-club/passionate-about-tottenham/