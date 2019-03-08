Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives to select general election candidate within a month due to 'current political situation'

PUBLISHED: 14:57 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 22 August 2019

A polling station in Finchley Road.

A polling station in Finchley Road.

Archant

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives have started to select a candidate for the next general election as speculation about a snap election continues to build.

Deputy political chair of the association, Richard Merrin said that it was "sensible" given the "current political situation."

The news that the association is speeding up process will only add to belief that a snap election will be called later this year.

You may also want to watch:

The constituency has been held by Labour since it was formed in 2010. That election saw a three-way marginal split, with Labour's Glenda Jackson elected by just 42 votes over Tory candidate and one-time Gospel Oak councillor Chris Philp.

However the Conservative Party's prospects in the seat have worsened, Labour currently have a 15,560 majority over them.

The group is hoping to have a candidate in place "before the party conference season," with the Tories' annual four-day bash starting on September 29.

Mr Merrin added: "While I am aware we are in the summer recess, politics has clearly not stopped and we need to be ready in the event that circumstances change. As we all know the political numbers in the House of Commons make uneasy reading, so we need to be ready. Our intention had always been to start this process in the autumn, but we are now bringing this forward so that a candidate will be in place before the party conference season.

"Our focus must be own stopping a Corbyn-led government at all costs. Having a candidate in place will help that immeasurably."

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women confirm Arnth exit

Borough target more points in Isthmian Premier

Players exchange handshakes ahead of Haringey Borough vs Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs allow Nkoudou to leave for Besiktas

Georges-Kevin NKoudou at Spurs' Hotspur Way training centre (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Highgate look to spoil the party for Crouch End

Hasnain Ali of Highgate pulls the ball in the Middlesex County Division Two (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Blues hope for success in FA Cup

Action from Wingate & Finchley's match with Bognor Regis Town (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists