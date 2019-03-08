Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives to select general election candidate within a month due to 'current political situation'

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives have started to select a candidate for the next general election as speculation about a snap election continues to build.

Deputy political chair of the association, Richard Merrin said that it was "sensible" given the "current political situation."

The news that the association is speeding up process will only add to belief that a snap election will be called later this year.

The constituency has been held by Labour since it was formed in 2010. That election saw a three-way marginal split, with Labour's Glenda Jackson elected by just 42 votes over Tory candidate and one-time Gospel Oak councillor Chris Philp.

However the Conservative Party's prospects in the seat have worsened, Labour currently have a 15,560 majority over them.

The group is hoping to have a candidate in place "before the party conference season," with the Tories' annual four-day bash starting on September 29.

Mr Merrin added: "While I am aware we are in the summer recess, politics has clearly not stopped and we need to be ready in the event that circumstances change. As we all know the political numbers in the House of Commons make uneasy reading, so we need to be ready. Our intention had always been to start this process in the autumn, but we are now bringing this forward so that a candidate will be in place before the party conference season.

"Our focus must be own stopping a Corbyn-led government at all costs. Having a candidate in place will help that immeasurably."