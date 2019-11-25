'He picked up my broken glasses, my broken phone, and me': Tony's search for Good Samaritan after fall outside of Royal Free

Tony Cohen is searching for the passer-by who helped him after a scary fall in Hampstead. Picture: Tony Cohen/Ken Mears Archant

After a "really painful" fall after a physio session at the Royal Free Hospital's Rec Club, Tony Cohen, 57, is desperate to find the good samaritan who helped him through a traumatic afternoon.

Tony was leaving the gym at the Rec Club in Fleet Road shortly after 6pm on Monday December 2 when his feet gave way. He said a man in his 50s, who was about five foot eight and slim, came to his rescue.

Tony told this newspaper: "It was a big fall and a lot of pain, I would just like to say a big 'thank you' to the kind gentleman who stayed with me talking to me making sure I was ok.

"He picked up my broken glasses, my broken phone, and me."

Tony, who is from Edgware, said he had forgotten to take the man's details out of shock. He has been undergoing regular physio on his leg with Boost Physio at the Rec Club.

Are you Tony's saviour? Contact Sam on the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or 02074330120