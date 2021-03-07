Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Businessman steps in to bridge the digital divide at Camden school

Will Durrant

Published: 10:03 AM March 7, 2021   
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School head Laura Hall and Tony Keterman

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School head Laura Hall and Tony Keterman - Credit: Hamilton Court FX

A Financial entrepreneur's company has donated £10,000 to the Swiss Cottage primary school he attended as a child to pay for laptops for children.

Tony Keterman, 34, who last year had a child with TOWIE star Lauren Pope, donated the money to Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School to help address the "digital divide".

Tony, who is CEO of foreign exchange brokerage Hamilton Court FX, said: “Many parents are struggling to cope with the costs of home learning for their children.

“But without the right equipment, youngsters who are already at a disadvantage will fall further behind.

“So, we wanted to do something to help.”

Holy Trinity headteacher Laura Hall said: “In these tough times for many families, it will make a real difference.

“Our caretaker of over 30 years, Dale, recalls Tony and – like all our staff – is heartened that a former pupil has done this.

“Thank you, Tony.”

