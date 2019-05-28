Search

Snow in Hampstead? TV crews roll into town to film BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 May 2019

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

After the seasonally warm weather last weekend, as summer approaches from the horizon, it was a shock to many Hampstead residents to see snow on the ground in Church Row.

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Picture: Polly HancockFilming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

It wasn't the latest sign of the global climate emergency ushering in more extreme weather. Instead it's the filming of A Christmas Carol, which will air over the festive period later this year.

The production saw Hampstead Parish Church have its sign outside changed to that of "Saint Giles Church of Bishopgate." Fake snow also gathered around a "Cattle Prohibited" sign in the road outside.

Meanwhile horses and carts were also on the street, adding to the Victorian feeling.

The series is written and produced by Steven Knight, who wrote Peaky Blinders. Other producers include Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott.

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors take a lunchbreak Picture: Polly HancockFilming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors take a lunchbreak Picture: Polly Hancock

According to the BBC's listing for the production, Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis and Stephen Graham will all star in the series. Tom Hardy is an executive producer.

It will air as a three-part special, which will be a "unique and original take" on Charles Dickens' festive ghost story.

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Snow on the ground and signs reworked. Picture: Polly HancockFilming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Snow on the ground and signs reworked. Picture: Polly Hancock

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Snow on the ground and the parking signs reworked as Cattle notices. Picture: Polly HancockFilming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Snow on the ground and the parking signs reworked as Cattle notices. Picture: Polly Hancock

