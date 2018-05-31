Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic Archant

Toff’s in Muswell Hill was vandalised on Sunday night despite floral tributes lining the shopfront for its late owner George Georgiou.

The smashed front window. Picture: Natalie Sauer The smashed front window. Picture: Natalie Sauer

The fish and chips restaurant’s main window - now boarded up - was reportedly smashed with wood after the vandal failed the first time to break it with a glass bottle.

Muswell Hill Police confirmed the incident to the Ham&High, but said reports of it being linked to a drunken man were so far unsubstantiated.

Last Monday (April 20), Toff’s owner George Georgiou died from coronavirus, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Muswell Hill and beyond.

Tributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic Tributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Muswell Business traders group said the area “will never be the same” without George as he was “one of our own”.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org