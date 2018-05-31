Search

Advanced search

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

PUBLISHED: 12:48 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 27 April 2020

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Archant

Toff’s in Muswell Hill was vandalised on Sunday night despite floral tributes lining the shopfront for its late owner George Georgiou.

The smashed front window. Picture: Natalie SauerThe smashed front window. Picture: Natalie Sauer

The fish and chips restaurant’s main window - now boarded up - was reportedly smashed with wood after the vandal failed the first time to break it with a glass bottle.

Muswell Hill Police confirmed the incident to the Ham&High, but said reports of it being linked to a drunken man were so far unsubstantiated.

You may also want to watch:

Last Monday (April 20), Toff’s owner George Georgiou died from coronavirus, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Muswell Hill and beyond.

Tributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna BogdanovicTributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Muswell Business traders group said the area “will never be the same” without George as he was “one of our own”.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

Tributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Coronavirus London live updates: Boris Johnson returns to work amid questions about lockdown xit strategy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

Tributes have poured in for George Georgiou since Muswell Hill's community pillar passed away. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Coronavirus London live updates: Boris Johnson returns to work amid questions about lockdown xit strategy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Arsenal Women named in team of year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Anna Webb launches new podcast A Dog’s Life

Hackney dog lover Anna Webb has started a canine podcast

Ron Rubin obituary: ‘Impeccable’ Hampstead jazz musician who played with George Melly and at the Cavern Club’s opening night

Ron Rubin. Picture: Dominic Rubin

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic
Drive 24