Tier 2: What does Hampstead make of the new Covid-19 rules?

The Ham&High spoke to passers-by in Hampstead about Tier 2. Picture: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

As Hampstead gets set to enter Tier 2 of the government’s latest Covid-19 measures, we spoke to local residents about what they thought of the new rules.

The Garden Gate in Hampstead. Pubs are set reopen. Picture: Nic Crilly The Garden Gate in Hampstead. Pubs are set reopen. Picture: Nic Crilly

From December 2, right across London, indoor mixing is banned; all shops can reopen; pubs can serve if they offer a “substantial meal”; travelling is discouraged; and people who can work from home are being asked to continue.

So, in Hampstead, what do people make of Tier 2?

Lilli Cowley-Wood, 34-year-old mother who lives near the Royal Free

“Everything’s kind of carrying on the same as it was before the second lockdown, it feels like not too much has changed.

“I think maybe having more things open like cafes and pubs might actually be slightly better because when they were all closed, especially at the weekend, the Heath was absolutely rammed.

Belsize Park's streatery. Picture: Polly Hancock Belsize Park's streatery. Picture: Polly Hancock

“And the playgrounds, I have a nineteen-month-old child, and it’s really hard to find some places to go for her to get rid of some energy and play, so I feel like actually before the second lockdown people were a bit more dispersed.”

Sulekha Jimeaal, 24, student nurse

“You know why Covid’s not going? Because no one is following the rules at all.

“This nonsense is not going to go until people follow [the rules], so I think we should be in Tier 3 the whole time - the whole country, everybody.

“I don’t have time off anyway to go to the pub.”

The Tier 2 measures come into effect on Wednesday. Picture: Yui Mok The Tier 2 measures come into effect on Wednesday. Picture: Yui Mok

Kam Rafiee, 34, general manager of the Garden Gate pub

“It’s hard to tell, in our trade uncertainty makes planning extremely difficult. “You’ve got to remain fluid in terms of what you’re offering and how you’re offering it, and on the back of that just be very open to customer feedback, being able to change what you do, and how you do it.”

Michael McDowell, 55

“There’s not much I can do to change it.

“I’ll carry on doing what’s asked of me really. I’ve been pretty well-behaved throughout, and I guess I’ll just carry on being sensible and taking responsibility, I think that’s what’s needed.

“It would be nice to get out for a change, I’ve been suffering with, what do they call it, lockdown fatigue. [There’s] definitely a bit of that going on.”

Elina

“It’s obviously good because if I’m here I’m going to see my friends.

“But I wanted to go abroad and it’s been a nightmare because we’re paying for some flights and they’re extremely expensive, and they shouldn’t be really selling tickets. Since last year I have ended up with six vouchers.

“I think the thing is, there is not much communication. I don’t think the government communicates what needs to be done, or it is not clear.

“I mean I know that it’s a very difficult situation, but prime ministers in other countries are working and you see them every day, being out and talking about it.

“It causes anxiety. Just tell us what the restrictions are and we will get on with it.”

