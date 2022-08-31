Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Three trees destroyed as stand off continues in Highgate

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:32 AM August 31, 2022
Two Lime trees preserved in Townsend Yard, but for how long?

Two Lime trees preserved in Townsend Yard, but for how long? - Credit: Clive Carter

Activists aiming to protect five mature trees in Highgate watched as three were "senselessly" destroyed.

Two sycamore trees and a copper beech tree were chopped down in Townsend Yard on August 30 following a 13 day standoff with Haringey Tree Protectors (HTP).

The trees were felled by developer Sean Meadows as part of construction works to build seven mews houses.

More than 10 police officers attended according to former Liberal Democrat Highgate councillor Clive Carter who watched the proceedings.

A crew member working for developer Sean Meadows cut two sycamore and one copper beech tree in Townsend Yard

A crew member working for developer Sean Meadows cut two sycamore and one copper beech tree in Townsend Yard - Credit: Clive Carter

Two Lime trees alongside Shepherd's Cottage, which shares a boundary with the development, were preserved after group members sat in the garden, with permission from home owner Jane Hill.

Jane, who fears her 17th century home will be damaged by planned construction, said: "There's no trespassing in my garden so we are going to set up a rota to guard them. Those Limes would have been gone if it it wasn't for HTP. They've given me incredible support."

Haringey Tree Protectors save two trees but lose three as standoff continues at Townsend Yard

Haringey Tree Protectors save two trees but lose three as standoff continues at Townsend Yard - Credit: Clive Carter

Jane Leggett of HTP said: "I'm absolutely devastated by the senseless loss of these trees. It's part of what's going on full scale in Haringey."

Housing News
Planning and Development
Environment News
Highgate News
Haringey News
North London News

