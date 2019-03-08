Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hundreds flock to support Crescent Hardware store after Haringey Council back plan to build flats next-door

PUBLISHED: 08:48 12 April 2019

Crescent Hardware. Picture: Google Maps

Crescent Hardware. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Hundreds of people have rallied in support of hardware shop near Alexandra Palace that is threatened by a neighbouring development.

On Monday night Haringey Council approved the planning application to build a three-storey residential block next to Crescent Hardware in Crescent Road.

Currently there is an access road to a yard at the back of the shop, which the owner uses. The site had previously been subject to a series of failed planning applications, with the most recent one in 2014.

The application was met by flurry of 232 objections; from residents, councillors, and from Hornsey and Wood Green MP, Catherine West. She said she had been contacted by a concerned resident.

She said it would “upend not only David’s Hardware Shop, but the mainstay and beacon of Crescent Road”.

The Hornsey Historical Society’s conservation officer David Frith joined in calls for it to denied.

He admitted that it was “unusual” for the group to weigh in on planning applications, however: “[The objections] are an indication of the importance that the local area attach to this particular business.

“As has been pointed out there is no demand for additional shop space in this street but the facilities provided by the existing use are of great value to the area.”

The bid was made by Buckthorne Investment Ltd, which is registered to an address in North End Road, Golders Green.

Responding to concerns, a report to the planning committee said the issues weren’t material planning considerations, and the council was unable to step in to “protect the private interests of one person against another”.

The application was called in by Liberal Democrat councillor for Alexandra Nick da Costa, who also wrote in urging committee members to throw out the proposal.

He said: “That 232 people took the time to object to this planning application shows just how much the community values Crescent Hardware and how worried they are about its future.

“It is very disappointing that the planning committee did not heed their concerns.”

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery cautious ahead of Europa League quarter-final second leg despite impressive 2-0 victory over Napoli at Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Hundreds flock to support Crescent Hardware store after Haringey Council back plan to build flats next-door

Crescent Hardware. Picture: Google Maps

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYER RATINGS: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 2-0 Napoli: Unai Emery’s superb Gunners clinch victory after dominant performance

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA

COUNTY CRICKET: Middlesex CCC v Lancashire CCC: Evergreen Jimmy Anderson shines on sunny spring day at Lord’s

England's James Anderson bowls at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists