Landmark pub undergoes major refurbishment

Landlord Aaron Wilson is leading a major refurb at the Three Compasses in Hornsey - Credit: Star Pubs & Bars

Nearly a quarter of a million pounds is to be spent refurbishing a landmark Hornsey pub.

This week the Three Compasses closed for the work, led by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensee Aaron Wilson.

It is expected to reopen in early November.

The £230,000 makeover will restore the outside of the historic pub, which opened in 1896, designed by John Farrer with a distinctive frontage and rooftop lighthouse.

It will get a new awning, signage and lighting, as well as barrel-style tables outside.

The stained glass, old wooden bar and marble surround fireplaces will be renovated and the pub will be fitted out with heritage colours and fabrics and Victorian-style floor tiles. It will have booth seating and Chesterfields, as well as a new raised dining area that can be booked for private functions.

The Three Compasses in Hornsey - Credit: Star Pubs & Bars

New cellar dispense equipment is being installed and single-use plastics will no longer be used.

Aaron relaunched the Three Compasses in September 2021 after a two-year closure.

“I fell in love with the Three Compasses as soon as I saw it. It was sad to see such a beautiful old pub with so much potential shut up," he said. "Residents were desperate for the pub to reopen and have helped bring it back to life. I’m very grateful for all their support.

"The refurbishment will give the Three Compasses the investment it needs to thrive long term and be the superb local that the community deserves. There’s a real sense of civic pride in Hornsey, and I feel fortunate to have found a pub here. I’d like the Three Compasses to be an asset to the area that adds to all the other great independent businesses that are opening up.”

Since reopening, homemade pub food has been served and board games and shuffle board have been available. The pub screens sport and puts on live music.

Landlord Aaron Wilson at the Three Compasses in Hornsey - Credit: Star Pubs & Bars

Michael Lee, area manager for Star Pubs & Bars, said: “Aaron has rebuilt the Three Compasses from scratch. It’s a fantastic achievement, and we’re delighted to be working with him to give the pub a quality look to match all he offers.”

It is thought there has been a pub on the site since the early 18th century, and Aaron would like to hear from anyone who has information about its history, or historical pictures.