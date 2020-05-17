The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google Archant

Although the owner of Crouch End’s historic Queens pub is in administration, the Ham&High can reveal administrators RSM are in “advanced discussions” over its potential sale – and if sold it will reopen when conditions allow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Tottenham Lane pub, which has been shut during the coronavirus lockdown, has been part of the Food and Fuel chain – owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), but that brand put the chain of pubs into administration along with the Chiquito chain of restaurants in late March.

A spokesperson for RSM said: “The joint administrators are in advanced discussions with a party in respect of a sale of the company’s interest in the Queen’s Arms, with the operator intending to re-open as a public house as soon as conditions permit.”

It had only bought the 11 Food and Fuel pubs in August 2018 for £15m. Others in the stable include the Queens Head in Holborn.