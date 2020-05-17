Search

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 17 May 2020

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Archant

Although the owner of Crouch End’s historic Queens pub is in administration, the Ham&High can reveal administrators RSM are in “advanced discussions” over its potential sale – and if sold it will reopen when conditions allow.

The Tottenham Lane pub, which has been shut during the coronavirus lockdown, has been part of the Food and Fuel chain – owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), but that brand put the chain of pubs into administration along with the Chiquito chain of restaurants in late March.

A spokesperson for RSM said: “The joint administrators are in advanced discussions with a party in respect of a sale of the company’s interest in the Queen’s Arms, with the operator intending to re-open as a public house as soon as conditions permit.”

It had only bought the 11 Food and Fuel pubs in August 2018 for £15m. Others in the stable include the Queens Head in Holborn.

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

'I am proud to be a nurse': Emotional BBC clip shows recovering coronavirus patient Nancy pay tribute to staff who treated her at the Royal Free

Nancy leaves the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: BBC / LabelOne

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

