Editor's Letter: We're always here for you...now please help support our journalism

Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois Archant

Since 1860, the Ham&High has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and online than we ever have before.

But now, more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

The Ham&High has always been a special title. Our first editor, George Jealous, lasted 35 years in the role and for many years our papers were printed in Holly Bush Hill.

We have always been committed to covering the arts and culture for which the area is famous, and to protecting its heritage. Gerry Isaaman spent 25 years in the editor’s chair and among his many achievements was being part of the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ local figures who helped save Burgh House for the community.

We are committed to local people too. More recently, this newspaper has fought for Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe’s freedom from the earliest days of her unjust imprisonment, now somehow more than four years ago.

In 2015, this newspaper picked up on the concerns of some of its readership – notably former Hornsey and Wood Green MP Baroness Featherstone – to shine a light on the contaminated blood scandal which afflicted members of our community in hugely distressing ways.

Journalism is already under pressure and coronavirus is making finances even tighter. The arrival of the internet means thousands of readers get their news for free online

We are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution. To get behind us, simply click on the yellow box at the bottom of this article.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

André Langlois

Editor