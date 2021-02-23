Lateral flow Covid test centre opens in Queen's Crescent

Published: 3:51 PM February 23, 2021

Testing operative Stephen Tetteh with the kit at the new test centre at The Dome in Weedington Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

A new lateral flow test centre has opened, aiming to help reduce Covid-19 numbers in Queen's Crescent and the Gospel Oak area.

The centre opened on February 15 at youth club and sports centre The Dome in Weedington Road.

It offers free coronavirus testing for adults with no coronavirus symptoms.

Foyezur Miah, CEO of Queen’s Crescent Community Association (QCCA), said: “It’s important to have a lateral flow centre here because Gospel Oak has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 and deaths from Covid-19 in Camden.

“If you make it easy for people to get tested locally, there’s less chance of them spreading the disease by travelling to another centre across the borough.”

Caretaker Syed Hossain, team leader Emma O'Brien and Queen’s Crescent Community Association's Michele Martin at the new test centre at The Dome in Weedington Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

He said the centre is "pressing" to provide vaccinations as well.

“Over half the population is from BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities and we’ve the second largest Bangladeshi community in London after Tower Hamlets.

“These are people who are disproportionately affected by Covid and yet have lower take-up rates of the vaccine than others. We think a facility in the heart of the neighbourhood will change that.

"We’ve a good team of local people in place to encourage those who might have concerns about the vaccine and I’ve spoken to faith leaders in the area about supporting the programme publicly.

“People need to see their peers and leaders directing by example. That’s what creates confidence and breaks down myths."

Team leader Emma O'Brien demonstrates taking a swab sample at the new test centre at The Dome in Weedington Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

Free tests are available who need to leave their house to travel to work or for other essential reasons, and who cannot access a test from their employer.

Lateral flow tests have a 45 minute turnaround time and are specifically aimed at identifying people who do not have symptoms of Covid, but who may be infectious so could still pass it onto someone else. The tests help to protect them and other members of the community.