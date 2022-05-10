Frank Chalmers with This is the Story - Credit: Frank Chalmers

Camden-based band This Is the Story have released what they hope could become an iconic song about "unscrupulous developers".

The Devil Came to Camden, a rousing folk-rock track, includes guest harmonica and fiddle players battling it out for the soul of Camden.

"The band’s core musicians usually play guitars, bass, drums and keyboards, but we wanted to get a real country-rock feeling for the track," lead singer Frank Chalmers told the Ham&High.

Frank Chalmers with his band 'This Is the Story' have released a new single 'The Devil Came to Camden' - Credit: Frank Chalmers

The song has been released alongside a video shot at Pentameters Theatre in Hampstead.

"Many of our songs were road-tested during lockdown when I played them in community events organised in the street and back gardens in the Lissenden Gardens estate.

"People were able to listen to the songs from their balconies while socially distancing. We now have enough songs to produce an album," Frank added.

"People from our local community contributed to the atmosphere by joining in with dancing and acting, which makes the video a real hoot."

The track and video are available to listen to or download at thisisthestory.bandcamp.com