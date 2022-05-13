Welcome party to celebrate reopening of Highgate gastropub The Bull

Alex, general manager of The Bull in Highgate - Credit: THE BULL

Highgate gastropub The Bull, on North Hill, is reopening this month.

New and familiar faces are excited to welcome guests back to their friendly, neighbourhood gastropub from Wednesday May 18.

The Bull will be open seven days a week with the kitchen serving the best of British alongside fresh seasonal dishes.

It will also offer a great range of local ales and craft beer including Gorgeous Brewery favourites.

Enjoy a Bloody Mary at The Bull in Highgate - Credit: THE BULL

The wine list has been carefully curated to compliment the food and can be enjoyed both in the upstairs dining room, at the bar or enjoying the summer sun in the garden.

General manager Alex Igua said: “After living in Highgate for just over six years, I’m truly thrilled to be able to serve the community.

“I have worked in many different areas of hospitality over the years and can’t wait for my next chapter with The Bull family.

“I am looking forward to welcoming you back to toast the future of The Bull with a pint of my favourite Asahi.”

Try the roast chicken at The Bull in Highgate - Credit: THE BULL

NEIGHBOURHOOD WELCOME PARTY

Alex and the team would love to invite locals to celebrate the reopening on Wednesday June 8 from 6pm.

Enjoy an evening meeting the team, suppliers and sharing a drink or two.

Food at The Bull in Highgate - Credit: THE BULL

Head chef Tamhid will be treating guests to a delicious selection from The Bull’s food menu.

Book with us via www.thebullhighgate.com/bookings Follow us @bullhighgate or call us on 020 8341 0510.