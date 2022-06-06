The roof, first floor and ground floor of a mansion in The Bishops Avenue were destroyed by fire - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A mansion in one of London's most expensive streets, The Bishops Avenue, was gutted by fire in the early hours this morning.

The roof, first floor and ground floor of the detached property in the East Finchley road dubbed Billionaires Row were all destroyed by the blaze.

The road is known for its multi-million pound properties and famous occupants.

London Fire Brigade was called at 3.45am today (Monday, June 6).

Forty fire fighters using six fire engines had the blaze under control by 6am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Station commander Rob Hazzard, who was at the scene, said: "The property is believed to be disused and empty at the time of the fire, so fortunately there were no reports of any injuries.

"Firefighters were faced with a significant fire on arrival which involved the whole of this large building.

"Crews worked hard to tackle the blaze and bring it under control."

Fire crews from Finchley, West Hampstead, Hornsey and Kentish Town fire stations were called to the scene.

Eight years ago, The Bishops Avenue was named the second most expensive street in England and Wales.

Research from Lloyds Bank revealed the mile-long road, which runs from the north side of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley, had an average house price of £6.2million.

It made it the most expensive street outside central London behind only Egerton Crescent in South Kensington at the time.

Average property prices in the 66-house street surpassed £1 million in the late 1980s and each property occupies a two to three-acre plot.

In 2014, The Guardian revealed that 16 of the properties, worth an estimated £350m at the time, were derelict and hadn't been lived in for several decades.

Owners and former residents include the Sultan of Brunei and members of the House of Bolkiah, publisher and newspaper magnate Richard Desmond, industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, and Heather Mills, the former wife of Paul McCartney.