The Bank, a grade II listed wall in Highgate Hill, is ripe for repair - Credit: HIghgate Society

A Grade II listed wall in Highgate, weakened over time by cars reversing into it, will be restored.

Planned repairs to The Bank, a small road in front of Channing Senior School in Highgate Hill, are due to begin in the spring, Haringey Council has confirmed.

The Highgate Society said it is "optimistic" about the work, saying Haringey "did a good job" on retaining a wall in North Hill.

The society said in a statement that for many years the wall has been "in a fragile state" and "was damaged in part by vehicles turning and reversing on the road hitting railings mounted on the wall and weakening it".

The society has liaised with Highgate Neighbourhood Forum on the issue.

The wall will be reinstated as before, with railings above it and there will be bollards along the top of The Bank so that vehicles do not drive too close to it.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Haringey's lead member for tackling inequality and resident services, said the council is working with conservation designers to make the work safe, thanking stakeholders for their help.

There are also plans to resurface the stretch of Highgate Hill between Cholmeley Park and Hornsey Lane.

Highgate Society said Cholmeley Park junction, by Channing School is "long overdue" safety improvements"

"The need was highlighted by an accident involving a motorcyclist at the junction with Cholmeley Park in May," it added.

"This junction in particular suffers from poor visibility and is crossed frequently by pupils going to, and between, Channing junior and senior schools.

"Other safety improvements we would like to see are a build out for the bus stop outside Channing senior, some widening of pavements on the Haringey side and improvement of the pelican crossing near Cote to slow traffic."

Cllr Chandwqani said the council is engaging with Camden, which shares ownership of the boundary road, over the concerns.

A Camden Council spokesperson said the safety of road users and pedestrians is of "utmost importance" and that is always willing to work with neighbouring councils.

“We know that it can sometimes be difficult for vehicles to check the road for possible hazards when pulling away from a junction, which is why the council introduced a Safer Junctions programme three years ago to remove all parking within 10m of a junction [on the Camden side], which we are currently rolling out across the borough," they said.