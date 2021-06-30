The Alliance: West Hampstead pub relisted asset of community value
- Credit: Cllr Lorna Russell
The Alliance pub in West Hampstead been relisted as an asset of community value (ACV).
The pub in Mill Lane was granted the status – which gives an additional layer of planning protection – after a nomination by the Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum (NDF).
The group’s co-chair, Keith Moffitt, said: "The NDF is delighted that The Alliance has been granted asset of community value status for another five years.
“The Alliance isn't just an excellent pub, it's also a hub of the local community in West Hampstead.”
Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “The ACV designation recognises that the Alliance plays an important role in the area and contributes to the social interests and wellbeing of the local community now and in the future.”
First granted in 2016, the ACV status will now last another five years. This means that during this period the local community can buy the property if it is listed for sale – given a moratorium period of six months to mount a bid.
Seven flats have been built on the pub site in the last five years. An application for an additional two flats was withdrawn in March.
