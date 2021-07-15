Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Where is Thames Water planning to carry out work in Camden?

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:15 PM July 15, 2021   
Thames Water has been digging up West End Lane for much of 2021

Thames Water has been digging up West End Lane for much of 2021 - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Though not thought to be caused by water mains or broken sewers, the flash-flooding that hit Camden on July 12 will have Londoners acutely concerned about what works are under way to manage the area's underground water network. 

Just a week earlier, Thames Water execs told Camden's culture and environment committee about the works they have planned – and promised to do what they can in order to align projects requiring roadworks with other utilities. 

In a presentation given to the committee, Thames Water revealed its plans for the coming year, including continuing work in hotspots such as West End Lane. 

The Thames Water document shows three ongoing or completed schemes – along with 11 "potential schemes" identified.

The ongoing or complete schemes include a short section of Sarre Road in West Hampstead, but more notably the extensive West End Lane scheme. Thames Water said the latter has seen 1.5km of the planned 2.1km work delivered so far – but in the meeting Thames Water figures were told how disruptive locals had found the work.

Also ongoing are works in Fellows and Adelaide roads in Swiss Cottage, where 700m of a 4km scheme is complete.

Thames Water is seeking "conditional allowance funding" from the regulator Ofwat which would allow it to move 11 schemes forward. 

These would be in:

  • Westbere Road, Glastonbury Street and Fordwych Road in West Hampstead
  • Daleham Gardens, Belsize Lane and a stretch between Belsize Grove and Primrose Gardens in the Belsize area
  • Prince Albert Road and Fitzroy Road in Primrose Hill
  • Cantelowes Road and Agar Grove in the east of the borough
  • Hampstead Road and Warren Street in and around Euston

Thames Water said earlier in the week that the flash flooding was not due to infrastructure failures, and was simply a case of weather overwhelming storm drains.

A spokesperson said: "Where flooding was impacting our sewer network, our engineers responded as quickly as they could, but while our pipes are designed to cope with most storms, yesterday’s rainfall was so severe the system filled up very quickly.

"In the majority of places the water drained away once the flash storm had passed."

Have you been affected by Thames Water's work in north London? Contact editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

