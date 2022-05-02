'UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum coming to north London' 

Opinion

The UK’s first-ever LGBTQ+ history museum, founded by the charity Queer Britain, will open at 2 Granary Square on Thursday, May 5.

forum+ is so excited that this vital space for our community will be located in North London and will undoubtedly be a wonderful addition to our local LGBTQ+ scene.

The museum will be an inclusive and free-entry space that welcomes everyone regardless of sexuality and gender identity, and celebrates "the stories, people and places that are intrinsic to queer community in the UK and beyond’ Find out more at queerbritain.org.uk/

It’s very fitting that the UK’s first museum dedicated to queer history should open in our local area, which has historically been home to some of country’s best loved and most well known LGBTQ+ spaces.

Over the past 20 years forum+ has conducted outreach and community engagement in many of these venues. Very special places that have not only provided a safe haven and contributed to the wellbeing of the community, they are also places where we come together to party and to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture.

The LGBTQ+ venues and spaces operating in north London today are highly valued by the all the community and the arrival of the LGBTQ+ is another example of how queer culture is thriving in the capital. There is much to be positive about and we are very lucky to have such varied local LGBTQ+ spaces to visit.

The great strides forward in terms of equality and social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people, has happily resulted in almost all venues (regardless of whether they are specifically queer owned and operated) being inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

Regardless of the undoubted progress that has been made, LGBTQ+ people still love to congregate together in spaces where community representation and safety is assured.

forum+ is proud to champion local LGBTQ+ culture and host events which celebrate LGBTQ+ life in the local community and help to reduce social isolation.

Tessa Havers-Strong is director of forum+.