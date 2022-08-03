Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Temporary barbecue ban enforced in Camden's parks

Julia Gregory LDRS

Published: 10:31 AM August 3, 2022
People enjoying the hot weather on Primrose Hill in London

People enjoying the hot weather on Primrose Hill in London - Credit: PA

People enjoying park life in Camden are being asked not to use barbecues in a bid to prevent fires on tinder box dry grass because of the heatwave.

The council brought in the temporary ban, which will next be reviewed on Monday (August 8), after an appeal by London fire chief Andy Roe.

He said: “One of the most common causes of grass fires are barbecues left unattended.

“With no end to the hot weather in sight, I am deeply concerned that the unprecedented scale of these fires is set to continue, putting lives at risk as well as devastating green spaces around the capital.”

Firefighters said 189 fires across London could have been caused by the heatwave, with extreme temperatures caused by climate change.

Over six weeks firefighters tackled more than 800 grass fires.

Tom Jarvis, director of parks at The Royal Parks,  which is responsible for Regent's Park and Primrose Hill, said: "Please protect wildlife and leave no trace by enjoying a picnic not a barbecue, and by taking any litter home if the bins are full.”

