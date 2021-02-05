Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Temple Fortune Post Office moves down the road

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:04 PM February 5, 2021   
Temple Fortune's Post Office is now in Oli's in Finchley Road

Temple Fortune's Post Office has moved - it's now found in the Oli Food Store, down the road from its old location. 

Post Office said the move, from 8 Ashbourne Parade, had the blessing of the old postmaster and would see opening hours increase by 39 and a half hours a week.

Jason Collins, Post Office's regional change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."

The new venue is open 8am until 8pm on weekdays, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 9am to 2pm on Sundays.

The Post Office in Oli's opened on February 1. 

What do you think of the new Post Office location? Write to letters@hamhigh.co.uk

